Lizzo’s First Concert Since Harassment Lawsuit Is Abruptly Canceled
NOT A COINCIDENCE
A two-day music festival that Lizzo was set to headline in September has suddenly been canceled, according to an announcement posted Tuesday. While the Made In America Festival’s statement on social media did not name Lizzo or any of the performers, it blamed “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the festival’s cancellation. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” the organizers wrote. “Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.” Scheduled for Sept. 2 and 3 in Philadelphia, the event would’ve marked Lizzo’s first performance since three of her former dancers sued her last week over shocking allegations of a hostile work environment. The dancers accuse Lizzo of sexually harassing and fat-shaming them, among other claims, in the bombshell lawsuit. Lizzo has vehemently denied the “outrageous” accusations and called them “sensational stories.” Made in America said it would fully refund ticket holders and return for 2024. Reps for Lizzo did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.