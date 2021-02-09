Thanks to These Flannel Sheets, I Actually Don't Mind Wintertime

The older I get, the colder I get. Whereas I used to be the teenager who could walk to and from school in the snow wearing a hoodie with holes in it, I’m now the adult who needs to sleep with socks on. In fact, my body temperature plummets right before I fall asleep — but even though I’ve written countless articles about how to make your bed more comfortable, I’m really bad when it comes to seasonal bedding. Luckily, this past Christmas, someone gave me the best flannel sheets in the universe (according to him, the whole of the internet, and now me).

Up until this winter, I had a single set of sheets that I used year-round: Brooklinen’s Classic Cotton, which — don’t get me wrong — I’m in love with, but their crisp, cool feel is specifically designed for the warmer months. The aforementioned friend (who I often call right before bed) got really tired of hearing me complain about my freezing feet, so he gifted me these Ultrasoft flannel sheets from L.L. Bean.

Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set Buy at L.L. Bean $ 119

My first thought: “These are also made from cotton, just like my old sheets. How much warmer could they be?” Well, a mere few hours after putting them on my bed, I understood the hype.

Yes, they’re made from 100% cotton, but their brushed, weighted texture directs your body heat back towards you while simultaneously remaining breathable. That means when I have to get up at 2 a.m. to let the dog out, my bed is still warm and cozy when I get back — but when I shut my door and the heat gets trapped in my bedroom, I never overheat. (That’s great news for hot sleepers, who often wrongly assume that flannel will make them sweat; in actuality, though, it wicks away moisture and balances your body temperature. The gifter of these sheets is basically a human radiator, and they’re his go-to winter set, too.)

But are they worth the price tag? Well, L.L. Bean is known for their durable, carefully constructed products, and these sheets are no exception: They’re rigorously tested for harmful substances and they’re made to resist shrinking, pilling, and fading. That’s why they have a 4.7-star rating and over 800 reviews on the L.L. Bean website.

You can get this set (which includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and at least one pillowcase) in five different sizes. It also comes in nine solid colors, or patterns like stripes and checkered. (Personally, I’m more of a modern-aesthetic girl, and I always thought flannel sheets had to be plaid — but I’m shocked at how sleek and contemporary the solid Heather Gray looks on my bed.)

If you, like past-me, never saw the point in switching out your bedding for the winter, I implore you to reconsider: Your no-longer-cold feet will thank you.

