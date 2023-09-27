Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Some collaborations are just meant to be, and such is the case with the L.L. Bean x Blundstone boot collaboration. Cue the pumpkin spice lattes and color-changing leaves because this buffalo plaid boot is giving us major fall-fashion vibes, but you’ll want to snag a pair ASAP before they sell out from this limited-edition collection.

The fall footwear release is Blundstone’s very first U.S. collaboration, and the results have us eager to head to the great outdoors, even those of us who are outdoor-averse. The two brands collaborated on a makeover of Blundstone’s renowned Original 500 Chelsea Boot, which happens to be a favorite of Royal Family member Kate Middleton, among other stylish celebs like Lily Collins and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

“With similar histories and a shared mission to create long-lasting products that are both comfortable and versatile, there was no hesitation to partner with L.L. Bean for Blundstone’s first-ever U.S. product collaboration,” said Kate Shevack, Blundstone’s head of U.S. marketing, in a press release. “Our limited-edition boot is as utilitarian and no-nonsense as it gets. It’s a modern reflection of what our consumers have come to know and love about our brands over 264 combined years of delivering products built to last.”

Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea Boots The boot’s silhouette is a classic Chelsea boot you’ve no doubt seen replicated a thousand times by now from other makers, but the durability, design, and craftsmanship of this Blundstone x L.L. Bean boot cannot be topped by any measure. Buy At L.L. Bean $ 220 Free Shipping Buy At Blundstone $ 220

The Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea Boot comes in a stout brown hue with L.L. Bean’s brand-recognizable buffalo plaid on the outside panel and insoles. The rugged boot, which comes with nifty dual tabs, can take the serious wear and tear of the outdoors with premium, water-resistant leather, but is also a fashionable piece you can throw on for everyday wear. No long hikes or camping required!

The $220 limited-edition Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea Boot comes in both men’s and women’s styles and is available at L.L. Bean and Blundstone.

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.