L.L. Bean X Peanuts and Friends Is the Cutest Collaboration of the Season
GOOD GRIEF! NOSTALGIA
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are few cartoon images as iconic as sweet Snoopy laying on his red doghouse. L.L. Bean, the retailer of all that is cozy and warm, has teamed up with Peanuts and friends, for an absolutely giftable collaboration for everyone on your list. The collection features his likeness emblazoned on the most comfortable, quality slippers, PJs, and snuggly cold-weather clothing.
What’s included? Totes, sweatshirts, hats, and T-shirts, in both children and adult sizing, but also insulated tumblers, scarves, and a sturdy snow tube. We can’t get enough of these items and elevated Snoopy designs. Of course, the pieces are still in line with L.L. Bean’s aesthetic and are suitable for outdoor-inspired activities, like hiking with Woodstock. There are also L.L. Bean’s classic patterns like red or blue Buffalo plaids to liven up the garments, and raglan sleeve T-shirts. The soft-sided, insulated lunchbox is perfect for kids and adults alike, and pajama sets are a fun pick for the whole family. Anyone opening these gifts will have a wondrous big smile, so give sure-hit gifts with Snoopy and pals this season. Happy Camper, indeed!
L.L. Bean x Peanuts Collection
