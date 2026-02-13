Llamas Praised for Helping to Foil Fleeing Thief
A group of llamas has been praised as unlikely heroes for helping to capture a petty thief. Graham Oliver, from Derbyshire, England, told The Washington Post his eight llamas had caught his attention by crying out, prompting him to go check on them—only to find that they’d surrounded a strange man on his property who looked terrified. “I wanted to know what he was doing in my field,” Oliver said. “And he said he’d come through a hole in the fence.” When Oliver asked where the hole in the fence was, the man showed him, then jumped over the fence and ran away. After spotting police in the area, Oliver alerted them to the man’s incursion on his farm and learned he was wanted for allegedly stealing packets of tobacco from a woman nearby. Oliver then told officers which direction the suspect had run off in, and he was soon detained. Oliver’s wife, Heidi Price, said her llamas should receive some recognition for helping with the arrest. “They acted responsibly, efficiently, in an organized manner,” Price said. “Quite frankly, I think they did pretty good police work.” She noted that they can be “intimidating” despite not being aggressive, adding, “Their only defense mechanism is spitting.”