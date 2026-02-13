Llamas Praised for Helping to Foil Fleeing Thief

The Trumps’ latest legal threats against me have been produced by the Florida lawyers who direct most of President Trump’s efforts against the media—because Florida is where they have purportedly relocated. But my lawsuit against Melania Trump in New York deprives them of their more favorable venue. Hence, they are in Federal Court trying to move the case, which raises the fundamental question of where Melania Trump actually lives. I get to ask and pursue this question—and, I believe, expose that she never really decamped to Florida with her husband, and is certainly not beside him in the White House, but rather remains very much based in New York. This week, my lawyers filed some of what is known about her myriad connections to the city and asked the Federal Court to remand the case back to New York State Court, or to begin discovery to demonstrate that the nexus of her life is in NYC. I have the evidence that Melania lives here, and I need your help to complete the picture. If you’ve seen her, know her, know people who know her, know the many people who attend to her, don’t hesitate to get in touch.

