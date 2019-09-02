CHEAT SHEET
Give Your Fall Wardrobe a Head Start With an Extra 20% Off L.L.Bean Sale Styles
It’s not often that we see extra discounts from legacy brand L.L.Bean, but I guess Labor Day Weekend is one of those times. With up to 70% off in the sale section already baked in, use the code GREAT20 at checkout and get an extra 20% off those discounted styles. That includes stuff from the L.L.Bean catalogue, along with other brands you know and love. Upon seeing this extra discount, I immediately bought a new pair of Superga 2795 Canvas High-Top Sneakers. These have a little bit more heft than my favorite, the Converse Chuck Taylor, but they do the job well and the pair I wore all last fall and into summer needs a replacin’. Grab a pair for yourself for $28. Or if you’re more into the classic L.L.Bean fare, the L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover is the right layer for you. Down to $52, choose between two bold colors: Bright Sapphire and Sienna Clay. There’s a whole heck of a lot to look through, so if you’re in the market for outerwear or just need the perfect fall staple, you’ll want to spend some time with this one. | Shop at L.L.Bean >
