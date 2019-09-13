Prepare for the Drop in Temperature With an All Things Flannel Sale at L.L.Bean

What else could signify the start of fall other than flannels? Okay, maybe the ridiculous influx of pumpkin spice things, but that’s not a good thing so we can ignore that. If you want to get all your flannel ducks in a row before the first leaf falls, L.L.Bean is helping you out with 20% off all things flannel. That’s flannel shirts, flannel bedding, and flannel...boots?

The iconic Wicked Good Flannel Shirt comes in a bunch of colors and this houndstooth version is extremely cool. They’re machine washable, “unshrinkable,” according to the site, and won’t pill or fade. Grab one for $52. Or opt for the Organic Flannel Tunic that’s begging to be left open over a T-shirt for a ‘90s-inspired look. On sale for $52, it is made from double-brushed flannel for the softness you deserve. If you’re more of a flannel sheets kinda guy, opt for the Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set. The name says it all, as they’re 10% brushed cotton flannel and won’t fade after washing. The set is down to $79 while the sale is going on. And as for those boots I mentioned, we’re talking flannel-lined options. The classic Bean Boot comes in a flannel-lined, Thinsulate-insulated option for $135. L.L.Bean understands how to make classic pieces that will last a lifetime. Add some to your winter routine while this sale is going strong. | Shop at L.L.Bean >

