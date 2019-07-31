CHEAT SHEET
OUTDOOR SALE
Go Outside Already! But First Grab What You Need From L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Gear Sale
With summer in full swing and your plans (hopefully) leaning into adventures outside, it’s important to ensure you’re rolling with the right gear—and L.L.Bean wants to help. With nearly 1,000 options at your disposal during its 20% off outdoor gear sale, it could be a lot to take in. We ran through the options to surface some of the bestsellers to help guide you through the lists. Grab a durable and water-resistant Adventure Duffle for $48 during the sale in any one of its nine colors. Sized to double up as a carry-on, this bag is designed to take a beating and stay looking cool. From surviving 24 hours in a deep freeze to yawning with fire hose-level pressurized water flung at it, this is one bag that will stick with you. Or check out the Sunbuster Folding Shelter, marked down to $103 during the sale. Built with UPF 50+ rip-resistant fabric, it’s designed to stay in place with special pockets for you to fill with sand as an anchor. The floor extends out from the shelter to keep your feet cool when you’re heading off for a new batch of beach snacks. If it’s apparel you’re after, there are plenty of options like the Short-Sleeve Tropicwear Shirt. The lightweight performance top wicks moisture, resists wrinkles, and dries quickly. It’s a nylon and polyester blend and has UPF 50+ built into it and it’s on sale for $40. Whatever your outdoor needs are this summer (and in the coming summers), this L.L. Bean sale is an opportunity you don’t want to let burn up before you’ve have a shot at it. | Shop at L.L.Bean >
