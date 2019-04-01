L.L.Bean is Taking 25% Off Your Entire Order, Including Bean Boots
BEAN THERE, DONE THAT
L.L.Bean has a reputation for creating quality goods that will last you almost a lifetime. If you want to add some of this quality craftsmanship to your closet in preparation of any less-than-ideal weather, use the code SAVE25 and get 25% off your entire order from L.L.Bean. Plus, any order over $50 will automatically receive free shipping. This 25% off discount is on everything you could think of, from outerwear to the brand’s famous Bean Boots. Here are a few top picks to get for yourself, or someone on your holiday list:
L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover: Where a pullover sweater meets a comfy fleece, this is sure to warm anyone's heart.
Daybreak Scuffs: These clog-style slippers come in a multitude of colors and motifs, like a moose or a raccoon.
Scotch Plaid Shirt, Sherpa-Lined: Layer this over a turtleneck and you've got a winter-ready outfit in no time.
Winter Lined Pom Hat: Stay cute and stay warm with a fluffy, fleece-lined hat.
