L.L.Bean Is Taking 20% Off Sitewide, Plus Up to 60% Off Sale Items
There are times and places to throw caution to the wind, and in my opinion, L.L.Bean’s winter sale is one of them. Right now, the whole site is 20% off with the code WINTER, including the already-discounted sale section. That means you’re getting an extra 20% off things that are up to 60% off, to begin with. What, you may ask, should you get from this sale? Well, we can recommend a few things:
The Women's Wicked Good Slippers One Band Slide is all you could ask for when it comes to comfy footwear. They’re easy to slip on and off, are fully covered in soft, fluffy shearling, and even have a rubber bottom if you need to run outside.
If you want warmth without the heft, grab the Men's PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket. It’s water and wind-resistant and features NASA-developed aerogel technology to keep you warm without weighing you down.
Then there’s the L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover in both men’s and women’s sizes. Made from 100% polyester fleece, this snap-neck sweater is the cozy factor that you’ll rely on this winter. It even has pockets to keep your hands nice and toasty.
