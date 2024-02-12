Lloyd Austin Expected to Resume ‘Normal Duties’ on Tuesday

Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to make a swift recovery from his recent weekend hospitalization, according to a statement released by Walter Reed Military Medical Center officials on Monday.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underwent non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia to address his bladder issue. We anticipate a successful recovery and will closely monitor him overnight,” the brief statement reads.

Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday for a bladder issue over the weekend. This latest trip comes after a longer hospital stay a little more than a month ago for prostate cancer surgery complications—a stay he did not inform the White House about and for which he later apologized.

This time, Austin is not expected to remain long at Walter Reed.

“We anticipate the Secretary will be able to resume his normal duties tomorrow. The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery,” medical officials said. “His cancer prognosis remains excellent.”