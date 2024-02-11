Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Back in Hospital Weeks After Secretive Stay

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on Sunday “for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

It comes just over a month after Austin’s last hospital stay, for complications from prostate cancer surgery that he kept hidden from the White House.

“The Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been notified,” Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. “Additionally, White House and Congressional notifications have occurred.”

Austin apologized earlier this month for concealing not just his hospitalization, which was to treat a urinary tract infection and intestinal complications that arose after the Dec. 22 surgery, but also his diagnosis.

“I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis, and should also have told my team and the American public,” he said at a Feb. 1 press conference. “I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people.”

This time around, the defense secretary will continue to work from the hospital until further notice, according to Ryder.

“The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required,” he said. “Secretary Austin traveled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties.”

More details on Austin’s condition and hospitalization were not immediately available, with Ryder promising that further information would be shared “as soon as possible.”