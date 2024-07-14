Local Cop Confronted Trump Gunman Before Shooting—But Backed Away: Report

A local police officer nearly confronted the shooter who trained his rifle on former President Donald Trump on Saturday—until the shooter aimed his gun at the officer first.

According to the Associated Press, rallygoers alerted officers to a man climbing up to the roof of a building close to the rally venue. An officer eventually went to confront the shooter, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, but he backed away after Crooks trained his gun on him, according to the AP.

Crooks then quickly fired a shot at Trump, grazing his ear and killing another attendee. Secret Service counter-snipers then killed Crooks.

Crooks’ motive has remained unclear, and officials have not yet determined whether his political profile—a registered Republican—contributed to his attack. The FBI identified Crooks by analyzing his DNA, officials told local CBS affiliate KDKA, as he did not have any identification on him.