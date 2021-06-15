Local Fox Reporter Suspended for Live On-Air Project Veritas Stunt
‘EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY’
Fox 26 Houston general assignment reporter Ivory Hecker was suspended effectively immediately after interrupting a live on-air report to accuse her employers of “muzzling” her. During that segment, Hecker also disclosed that she provided secret recordings to right-wing activist group Project Veritas supposedly proving corruption and censorship.
In a phone call recording provided to Project Veritas, Fox 26 assistant news director Lee Meier informed Hecker that she was suspended “effective immediately” and the situation was “pending further review.” Furthermore, Meier asked Hecker “not to come to the station” and that they would remain in touch.
Shortly after she made her on-air revelation on Monday evening, Project Veritas—best known for its “sting” operations against media outlets and liberal political groups—confirmed that they had interviewed Hecker and that her story would be published on Tuesday evening. According to the James O’Keefe-led organization, their story will include a number of undercover audio and video recordings that were taken by Hecker.