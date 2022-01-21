Local News Channel Follows Up With Self-Serving Interview After Reporter Hit by Car

The day after local West Virginia TV on-scene broadcaster Tori Yorgey was struck by a car live on air, the local news affiliate that employs her followed up by conducting a self-serving interview with the reporter. “I had so many people reach out to me, and I appreciate it,” Yorgey said Thursday night. “After that happened, I do want to say, my boss took me to the hospital. I did get checked out. Everything is OK. No broken bones.” The on-scene reporter went on to add: “I love my WSAZ family. I can’t speak highly of you all enough. Tim [the anchor], you called me right after...and I do just want to point out, we can’t see when we are at the anchor desk what’s going on right away.”