Locals Rage as ‘Black Cube’ Could Cost City World Heritage Status

An underwhelming minority of voters agree with President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C. Figures from Quinnipiac University starkly outline the opposition. Less than half, 41 percent, said they supported Trump sending the National Guard into the capital. Just 41 percent of people approved of his crackdown in the city where crime is actually at a 30-year low. “Posting the National Guard in D.C. to fight local crime gets faint support, with independent voters giving the deployment a big thumbs down,” Quinnipiac said. Republicans, perhaps expectedly, support the endeavor, with 86 percent in favor. Democrats, 93 percent, and independents, at 61 percent, opposed the deployment. Thirty-seven percent of voters, meanwhile, approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 55 percent disapprove. Trump on Monday brushed off concerns that his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., constitutes an overreach of his powers. “Most people say … if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants,” he later added.
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been flown to hospital after suffering a major crash during a training session on Wednesday. The British cyclist is set to undergo emergency surgery later today after suffering five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a fracture in his lower back, according to a statement on X. “Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash,” the statement read. “No other cyclists or vehicles were involved. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.” Froome, 40, is one of the most decorated cyclists of his generation and won the Tour de France with Team Sky in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017, along with major titles at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España. Back in February he broke his collarbone and hinted that 2025 could be his last year of professional cycling; a prediction which is now almost certain to come true given the extent and timing of his injuries. Froome previously suffered another major crash in 2019 which saw him break multiple bones, including his pelvis, femur, and ribs. Although he later returned to competitive cycling, he never managed to fully recapture his previous form.
A block of luxury flats in Florence dubbed “the black cube” has earned the ire of locals who say the building’s ugly design could cost the city its UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) heritage status. The sleek, modernist building, built on the site of a demolished postwar theater, stands in sharp contrast to the Renaissance and Baroque-inspired villas that surround it and has been labeled a “slap” to the city’s iconic skyline by its former culture chief. “It is totally ugly, totally out of context with Florence’s cityscape and may break rules on height,” a city official told local newspaper La Nazione, which published a poll showing 80 percent of its readers opposed the design. Magistrates this week opened an investigation to determine if heritage rules had been broken during its construction, which could result in Florence being stripped of its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 2009, Dresden was stripped of its heritage status after it built a four-lane bridge too close to the city’s historic center. In 2021, Liverpool was unlisted due to development around its historic waterfront. A former city official who was in office when the development was approved said they “don’t remember” whether they signed off on the cube’s construction.
Amtrak’s brand new, state-of-the-art high-speed trains officially launched, but there’s a catch—they don’t actually run any faster than the old ones yet. Two of the five next-generation Acela trains deployed on the Washington-Boston corridor will actually run slower than the older models for the foreseeable future. According to The Wall Street Journal, the new trains will take at least seven hours and five minutes to complete the trip, which is around 10 minutes slower than the current journey time. Amtrak has blamed the corridor’s aging tracks, power systems, and signals for preventing the new models from safely reaching their top speed of 160 mph, highlighting a disparity between American railways and the modern, high-speed tracks found in Europe and Asia. The company has since stated that schedules will be adjusted based on real-world performance and that future infrastructure upgrades are planned to help the new trains reach their full potential. Amtrak plans to add 28 new trains to its fleet over the next two years as part of a $2.45 billion investment project.
The family of an Oregon man who suffered a fatal heart attack on a flight home from a holiday in Latin America has launched an appeal to help repatriate his body. Andres Castro, 39, had been on a birthday trip to Bolivia with his wife, Suanny, but “suddenly stopped breathing” on Monday’s flight home, according to younger brother Teo Ramirez. The plane made an emergency landing in Colombia, but doctors were unable to save him. Castro leaves behind a son, AJ, and the family is trying to raise $25,000 to bring home his body and have him laid to rest in Oregon. “This is not a grief we ever imagined facing so soon,” Ramirez wrote in a post on GoFundMe. His sister, Tiffany Castro, told KOIN 6 News, “We all miss him. We just can’t believe he’s gone. I feel broken, our whole family, it’s hard, trying to keep it together the best that we can.”
Crew members raced to help actress Anne Hathaway as she made a spectacular fall on set. Hathaway, 42, was quickly up again but did suffer a suspected broken heel while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. The ignominious combination of probably unstable footwear and a steep set of New York steps meant Hathaway disappeared from the camera frame. But she took the tumble well, telling onlookers, “I’m fine.” Hathaway will bring Andy Sachs back to life in the eagerly anticipated sequel expected in 2026, but, like the beloved character, she’s experiencing her fair share of calamity. The backwards fall occurred as she clutched a half-eaten bagel, prompting others to rush in and help her. However, she made a quick recovery, hugging crew members, according to People, and continued with her work. Whether the slip was part of the script or a genuine misstep remains unclear. Co-stars from the original 2006 movie, Meryl Streep, 76, Emily Blunt, 42, and Stanley Tucci, 64, are all expected to be part of the sequel.
A nasty brawl between lawmakers erupted in the Mexican Senate chamber, with one politician threatening to “kill” his opponent. Senate president Gerardo Fernandez Norona, 65, was singing the national anthem with party members when an irate opposition leader, Alejandro Moreno, 50, charged at him. “I’m asking you to let me speak,” Moreno is heard saying in Spanish on a livestream of the session. Norona demands that Moreno stop touching him, and the skirmish only intensifies. The two men push each other, and Moreno sends an aide flying with an aggressive shove. Bodies pile into the melee, and another lawmaker is seen swinging at Norona as he backs off. “(Moreno) started pulling on me, touching me, pushing. He hit me and said, ‘I’m going to beat the s--t out of you, I’m going to kill you,’” Norona said after the incident. He added that the disagreement came about after a “difficult debate” about armed forces from other countries being stationed in Mexico. He proposed expelling Moreno and three other lawmakers for causing the “cowardly aggression,” as he called it on X. Moreno, however, said Norona swung at him first.
Elon Musk has been dealt another blow in the aftermath of his Trump White House adventure, with news of plummeting Tesla sales in Europe amid stiff competition from China. Registrations of new Teslas across the pond dropped 40 percent year-on-year to 8,837 in July, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported by CNBC. The fall will particularly sting the world’s richest man, as it coincides with a 225 percent leap to 13,503 new registrations for Chinese EV rivals BYD, along with an overall rise in electric vehicle sales across the market. Musk’s toe-curling exit from the Trump administration appears not to have convinced his critics, and nowhere has this been more evident than in the shifting public opinion on Tesla cars. Stickers along the lines of “I bought this before Elon went crazy” have become more common on the vehicles. The U.S., Canada, and Europe have all seen anti-Musk protests, with fires lit and protests staged at dealerships as part of the so-called Tesla Takedown movement.
Comedian Pauly Shore has urged his fans to get their health checked after a preventative scan revealed a benign tumor in his pancreas. Shore, 57, posted a video from hospital on his Instagram account on Wednesday after an operation where surgeons “took the little gremlin out of me.” The Encino Man star said he was “bored” three months ago and had a scan to look for everything from aneurysms to Alzheimer’s. A week later, doctors called after spotting the tumor. “Thankfully, my tumor was benign, it might have been there for 15 to 20 years,” Shore said. “It wasn’t an emergency, but my doctor felt removing it was the right thing to do. Mentally, it really messed with me. Knowing there was a tumor inside me… Could it grow? Burst? Turn into something worse?” At one point in the video, after talking about the successful operation last week to remove the growth, an emotional Shore starts to cry, saying, “It’s been tough”. He says the “aftermath” of abdominal surgery meant he lost five pounds, adding, “It’s been a lot.” The actor said he is now “healing” and offered advice to his 640,000 followers hoping he may be able to save a life, stating, “Anyone watching this get a scan, ’cos you never know what the f--- is in your body, ’cos I didn’t know.”
Love is in the air for royal couples this week. TMZ reported Wednesday that American rapper French Montana and Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra are engaged, following the bombshell announcement that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot. A representative for French told TMZ that the couple got engaged in June during Paris Fashion Week, where the rapper walked the runway for 3.PARADIS. The couple’s families are reportedly excited for the wedding, though the fine print has yet to be ironed out. French and Mahra, the daughter of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have been spotted out and about since 2024, according to TMZ. The princess made waves last year when she appeared to divorce her then-husband through an Instagram post. In a caption signed “your ex-wife,” she wrote: “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce you.” They share one daughter born in May 2024.