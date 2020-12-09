Georgia Sens. Loeffler and Perdue Throw Support Behind Desperate Texas Lawsuit Over Trump Loss
JUST SAD NOW
On Tuesday, Texas’ Attorney General Ken Paxton made a desperate last-ditch attempt to save President Donald Trump’s skin by suing the four states that sealed the election for President-elect Joe Biden. Those, of course, include Georgia, where the state’s Republican Attorney General Chris Carr condemned the latest attempt to throw out November’s election results as “constitutionally, legally, and factually wrong.” But Paxton, who is reportedly under federal investigation for bribery, has found backing in Georgia’s Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who put their names to a statement saying they “fully support” the complaint. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, re-certified Georgia’s election results Monday. They showed Biden won the state by at least 12,000 votes. Loeffer and Perdue are competing in runoff elections on Jan. 5.