Loeffler Shared Pulpit to Praise Raphael Warnock, the Election Runoff Rival She Now Calls a Dangerous Radical

A glance at Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s Twitter page shows exactly what she wants voters to think about her Democratic rival Rev. Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia’s runoff election on Jan. 5. Her posts condemn him as the “most radical and dangerous candidate in America” who “has espoused radical views from the pulpit.” It’s strange, then, that, less than a year ago, she shared that pulpit with Warnock in order to praise his work and that of his church. According to Judd Legum’s Popular Information newsletter, Loeffler called Warnock’s church a “sacred place” in her January address and, while standing right next to her future rival, said she was “surrounded by men and women who advance the cause of freedom.”