Loews Hotels to Hawley: Take Your Fundraiser Somewhere Else
NO VACANCY FOR YOU
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is facing more fallout from his attempt to subvert the 2020 election even after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Loews Hotels has told a Hawley PAC it can no longer hold a fundraiser for him at one of its Orlando properties. “We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” the company said in a statement on Saturday, after Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder questioned on Twitter why the hotel would host an event to raise money for the Missouri Republican. Hawley has also lost a book deal, and a poll this week found a slim majority of Missouri voters think he should resign. Hawley had no immediate public comment on Loews’ action.