This Alarm Clock Replaced My iPhone Alarm for Good

As with most people, my phone has also been my alarm clock. It was the last thing I looked at before going to sleep, and the first thing I looked at when I woke up. The alarm noise is terrible—there are truly no good options—and having it in my room made me feel like there was always someone to text, something to look up, something to do other than sleep. But the problem was, there wasn’t a clock I could find that I’d be ok replacing it with. I found the sound from conventional alarms just as jarring and I always feared they wouldn’t go off when I needed them to. And so, I was skeptical of moving my phone out of the bedroom (don’t try and take my precious away from me, I thought), but after further consideration, I’m glad I did because I got to try out the Loftie Clock.

When I tested out the Loftie Clock it only had one alarm sound, which is good for all of us, even us indecisive types. Now it has more but they are all a dual tone. This means that instead of just diving head first into marimba and shocking you out of your dream, the Loftie first lulls you awake, then switches to a sound that gets you up and out of bed. This is my favorite part, as I don’t wake up jarred and groggy, but instead, feel eased out of sleep, and ready to actually get up when the time is right.

But that’s only half of what the clock can do. The Loftie Clock is also a white noise machine that can toggle between white noise, redwood sounds, river noises, rainfall, and plenty more options. There are meditation and breath-work exercises included with the clock, and it can even serve as a Bluetooth speaker. Perhaps most ingenious though, is the backup battery it has, so in case of a power outage, your clock will still wake you up.

Besides being pretty much everything I could ever ask of an alarm clock and more, it looks pretty damn good on my nightstand, too. I can say that for now, my phone has been banished to the other room, and this clock is all I’ll be using for the foreseeable future.

