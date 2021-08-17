Bodybuilder Rioter Seen Dragging Capitol Cop Down Stairs Is Finally Arrested
SEVEN MONTHS LATER
Seven months after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a high-profile suspect has finally been arrested by the FBI, HuffPost reports. Photos and footage from Jan. 6 allegedly showed a man in sunglasses and a Caterpillar hoodie dragging a Capitol police officer down the stairs. He became a “white whale” target for Sedition Hunters, a group of citizen sleuths who have combed through footage from the riot and tracked down the identifies of participants. Sleuths found footage of the man from earlier in the day on Jan. 6 without sunglasses, then used facial recognition to match it to photos of a man named Logan Barnhart on bodybuilding sites and cheap romance novels. They then found old images of Barnhart on his Instagram wearing the same Caterpillar hoodie and carrying the same American flag he had on Jan. 6.
Others who were with Barnhart on Jan. 6 have been arrested including a man who allegedly beat a Capitol cop with a U.S. flag. Prior to being arrested on Tuesday, Barnhart had mocked the FBI’s riot investigation in online posts.