PSA: Lola Blankets Are a Whopping 50% Off Right Now

Massive Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Ship ‘Over Chicken Tenders’
BIRD BRAWL
There was no food thrown during a melee that broke out on a Carnival Cruise ship this week, but it could still be called a food fight—or a fast food fight, more accurately. A video of the brawl shows at least seven people throwing punches on the cruise ship, and ends with the videographer turning the camera around and saying, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.” Multiple security guards can be seen attempting to quell the conflict at its outskirts, but they were largely unsuccessful. Mike Terra, who posted the video on his Instagram, later told the New York Post that the eruption likely had to do with “more” than just chicken tenders—but that it did break out while the fight’s participants were in line for food. He said he had been cruising for years but had never seen anything like Monday morning’s events, which took place as the ship was returning from the Bahamas to Miami at around 2 a.m. The “Carnival Cruise Fight” genre is a nascent but growing one on social media, with videos of fights from April and July both going viral. It’s unclear if those disputes involved fried foods or any other style of cuisine. The Daily Beast has reached out to Carnival for comment.