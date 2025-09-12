Picture this: you’re walking on a beautiful trail, your favorite song is playing, every step in perfect rhythm—then it happens. Your right sneaker starts to loosen. Step by step, it comes undone, and just like that the moment has been ruined. Step into these curated Skechers and Clarks picks from QVC that make laces optional and keep your feet happy all season long.

Clarks Collection Lace-Up Sneakers Originally $80 Buy At QVC $ $60 Free Returns

This sneaker from the legendary shoemaker Clarks blends street-style vibes with the brand’s signature comfort. It has functional laces for a custom fit, but the convenient side zip makes slipping in and out easy. Plus, padding in the tongue and heel collar provides extra comfort and support where you need it. Whether you wear them with trousers or jeans, these versatile leather sneakers put the exclamation point on any outfit.

Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers Originally $90 Buy At QVC $ 73 Free Returns

These lightweight sneakers from Skechers are true hands-free slip-ins. The stretch laces don’t need to be tightened or loosened; they give you a snug fit—with or without socks—every time. The sneakers also have Skechers GO WALK FLEX technology that provides support, shock absorption, and bounce. If you ever get them dirty on a walk, don’t worry—they’re machine washable.

