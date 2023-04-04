London Airport Scraps Liquid Carry-On Limits That Drive Travelers Crazy
FINALLY
London City Airport became the first major U.K. airport on Tuesday to end the madness of the 3.4-ounce limit on liquids and gels in carry-on luggage. Instead, travelers can have liquids and gels of up to 2 liters, or half a gallon, in their carry-on bags and will no longer have to take out electronics. The rules were originally introduced in 2006 after British authorities claimed to have stopped a plan to blow up planes with bombs hidden in drinks. “The level of processing now through the X-ray is even more secure than it was previously and the machine has the ability to differentiate to between a non-dangerous and a dangerous liquid,” said the airport’s COO, Alison FitzGerald. All U.K. airports are expected to follow suit by June 2024.