Insufferable Anti-Masker Forces International Flight to Backtrack Mid-Journey
CHANGE OF PLANS
A London-bound American Airlines flight with 129 passengers and 14 crew members was forced to reverse course after a traveler refused to follow in-flight mask rules. The Boeing 777 took off from Miami International Airport Wednesday morning and returned to the tarmac an hour and 48 minutes later. Per CNN, the airline confirmed in a statement that the return was “due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement.” No injuries were reported and Miami law enforcement greeted the plane upon its return. Last January, the Federal Aviation Administration implemented a “zero tolerance” policy for deviant in-flight behavior. American Airlines stated, “We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”