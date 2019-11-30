Islamic State Claims Credit for London Bridge Stabbing That Killed 2

Read it at Reuters
Islamic State said one of its fighters was responsible for the London Bridge attack on Friday, the group’s Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The announcement did not provide evidence for the claim, but added the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the group, according to Reuters. A knife-wielding man killed two people during an attack that started at a criminal justice symposium at Fishmongers’ Hall, and ended on London Bridge. Usman Khan, 28, a convicted terrorist who plead guilty to a 2012 plot to bomb areas in London, was taken down by civilians before he was shot and killed by London police.