    Islamic State Claims Credit for London Bridge Stabbing That Killed 2

    RESPONSBILITY

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Niklas Halle’n/Getty

    Islamic State said one of its fighters was responsible for the London Bridge attack on Friday, the group’s Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The announcement did not provide evidence for the claim, but added the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the group, according to Reuters. A knife-wielding man killed two people during an attack that started at a criminal justice symposium at Fishmongers’ Hall, and ended on London Bridge. Usman Khan, 28, a convicted terrorist who plead guilty to a 2012 plot to bomb areas in London, was taken down by civilians before he was shot and killed by London police.

    Read it at Reuters