London Cops Accused of Taking Selfies With Homicide Victims’ Bodies
Two London police officers who allegedly took selfies with the bodies of two homicide victims have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct and suspended from duty. Sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were stabbed to death earlier this month in London’s Wembley Park borough, and two officers allegedly snapped photos with their bodies, including their faces, and sent them to others. Authorities took the two officers into custody late Thursday evening. The mother of the victims, Mina Smallman, told the BBC her sadness had spun out of control at hearing of the officers’ actions: “If ever we needed an example of how toxic it has become, those police officers felt so safe, so untouchable, that they felt they could take photographs of dead Black girls and send them on...This has taken our grief to another place.” No one has been charged with the murders.