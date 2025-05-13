Dem Makes Long-Shot Move to Force Trump Impeachment Vote

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Mississippi Dollar General store after she returned to the scene to retrieve her lost phone. Jessinya Faye Ezell, 34, allegedly entered the store carrying a firearm and demanded money at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday. Ezell then got into a fight with an employee and dropped her phone before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Gulfport Police Department. Officers were on the scene investigating the incident when Ezell appeared and asked about her cellphone, authorities said. The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery. She was remanded on a $100,000 bond in Harrison County jail.
Woman Returns to Scene of Crime for Phone—and Gets Arrested
Pitch Perfect and You star Anna Camp has dropped all the signs that she’s dating on-set stylist Jade Whipkey, after announcing that she is “dating a woman.” In a resurfaced TikTok video from February, Camp and Whikpkey were asked what they expect from a guy on the first date. “Well, I don’t expect anything, not anymore,” Camp responded. “Because I’m dating a woman and it’s great,” she appeared to say, although the audio cuts out slightly at that moment. Whipkey, putting her arms around Camp, chimed in: “Same. I’d rather you not be on the date.” On May 3, Camp shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Whipkey sipping wine over a meal. The 42-year-old actress captioned it “DATE NIGHT.” In another TikTok interview by the same creator, mr.big.usa, Camp slammed the idea that “in order to be happy you have to be married to a guy with children” as a conspiracy theory. “That was deep babe,” said Whipkey. Camp has been married twice—first to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013, and then to her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin, whom she began dating in 2013 and married in 2016. After finalizing her divorce from Astin in 2019, she reflected “It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Camp’s PR team for comment.
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been a reality TV fixture for the last 15 years, but she’s not reaping the rewards. Thompson, 19, recently told People that despite spending her childhood starring in multiple reality shows, she’s now struggling to pay her college tuition. The former child star, whose dysfunctional family antics made her family a reality TV mainstay in the 2000s, says there’s only one person to blame: her mother, “Mama June” Shannon. According to Thompson, her mother ran through much of the family’s TV earnings while addicted to crack cocaine, eventually selling their house and most of their belongings before getting sober in 2020. At the height of her addiction, Thompson claims her mother even took $35,000 of her paycheck for appearing on Dancing With the Stars. Though Shannon has since returned her daughter’s Dancing With the Stars money, Thompson says she’s never seen a check from her longest running gig, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired for five seasons on TLC. But she’s not dwelling: the pair have already started filming together for their next reality TV venture, Mama June: Family Crisis.
Kim Kardashian showed up to a Paris courtroom looking more Met Gala than legal drama—wearing a $3 million diamond necklace as she took the stand in the trial over her 2016 robbery. The reality TV star wore an all-black suit with the Samer Halimeh New York necklace, which has 80 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, according to Page Six. More diamonds adorned her earrings and anklet, along with a shimmering $8,100 ear cuff. Kardashian testified Tuesday against ten people accused of robbing her at gunpoint in a luxury apartment she was renting for Paris Fashion Week in Oct. 2016. The “grandpa robbers”—as they’ve been dubbed for being mostly in their 60s and 70s—allegedly tied Kardashian up, gagged her, and robbed her of $9 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million, 20-carat diamond engagement ring that her then-fiancé Kanye West had given her. After the heist she vowed to wear less expensive jewelry so as she wouldn’t appear to be a target for theives. At the trial Tuesday, Kardashian said she thought she “would be dead on the bed, shot dead” during the robbery. She had flown across the pond Monday and was accompanied to the trial by her mother Kris Jenner.
A single Democratic congressman has moved to force the House to vote on his resolution to impeach President Donald Trump. The seven articles of impeachment were introduced by Rep. Shri Thanedar as privileged on Tuesday, meaning that the House must vote on them by the end of the week. The resolution takes issue with many of Trump’s most controversial actions during his second term, arguing that his tariffs, flouting of court orders, and the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency—among other actions—amount to high crimes and misdemeanors. “Donald Trump has unlawfully conducted himself, bringing shame to the presidency and the people of the United States‚“ the Michigan congressman said Tuesday. Republicans, who hold a majority, are likely to move to table or kill the resolution, which would force Democrats to take a stance on whether to support their colleague’s impeachment bid. When Thanedar first introduced the resolution in late April, it featured four other Dems as co-sponsors. They all removed their names after it emerged that the legislation had not been cleared by party leadership or vetted by legal experts, Politico reported. Thanedar defended his move Tuesday, writing on X: “It’s never the wrong time to stand up for our Constitution.”
It’s not easy being an action star. Tom Hardy is struggling with middle age ailments and doesn’t think things will start improving anytime soon. The famous actor known for Inception and The Dark Knight Rises told Esquire in a recent interview that his illnesses and injuries have started to pile up. “It’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better,” he said. Hardy, 47, even told the outlet he was dizzy before the interview, adding “I took a Sudafed and it’s starting to work, so I feel better, but in the interviews I was sitting there, and you know when you feel not right, but you can’t tell someone you don’t feel right?” After years as an action star, Hardy has had two knee surgeries and a herniated disc in his back. “I’ve got sciatica as well,” he said. “And I have that... is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?!” The Mad Max star even pulled a tendon in his hip. He said he might even try stem cell treatment in the future or other custom homeopathic treatments like “tinctures.” He added that he maintains his fitness by doing jiu-jitsu.
French actor Gérard Depardieu was found guilty of sexual assault Tuesday. The 76-year-old will be receiving a suspended sentence of 18 months for inappropriately touching two women while working on Jean Becker’s 2022 film Les Volets Verts. The assaults occurred on set of the film in 2021. Depardieu’s name will also be added to the national sex offender registry, according to The New York Times. “For me, it’s a victory, truly,” one of the victims, identified only as Amélie, said. “We are moving forward.” The actor denied sexually assaulting the two victims throughout the trial, and though he was not in court for the verdict, his lawyer Jérémie Assous said he would be appealing. The case is being regarded as a landmark win for French women and cinema in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement. Depardieu is considered an icon of French cinema having starred in more than 250 films over the past six decades. Some of his notable works include Green Card, My Father the Hero, Randall Wallace’s The Man in the Iron Mask and Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet.
Samuel French, the actor best known for his work in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, has died. He was 45. Raised in rural Texas, French started his career with small roles in the History Channel miniseries Texas Rising and the AMC drama Fear the Walking Dead. His big break came in 2023, when he portrayed FBI agent CJ Robinson in Killers of the Flower Moon, holding his own in a memorable scene opposite star Robert De Niro. Just last month, French took to Instagram to celebrate winning Best Actor at the 2025 Cowpokes Int’l Film Festival for his work in the indie drama Monsters Within. The news of his death was shared by director Paul Sinacore, who worked with French on his final project, Western crime thriller Towpath. According to Sinacore, French passed away in his hometown of Waco, Texas, after a years-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Madison; his partner, Melinda; his parents; and his brothers. Sinacore also paid tribute to French on Instagram, writing, “Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame—unfiltered, fearless, and alive.”
On President Donald Trump’s first major international trip of his second term, he was welcomed with the sweet smell of home: greasy fries. Saudi Arabia had rolled out a custom mobile McDonald’s for his latest visit in an attempt to impress the president during his Tuesday jaunt to Riyadh. It’s well-known that Trump loves the Golden Arches—he often served fast food at White House banquets during his first term and he handed out McDonald’s to drive-thru customers during a campaign photo shoot. This week, Trump was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport and by a shiny, double-staircase McDonald’s trailer outside the nearest media hub. If he gets hangry during the day’s trade talks, he’ll be able to fuel up fast. The trailer, branded in both Arabic and English, aimed to entice Trump as he announced a $600-billion commitment from the Saudis to invest in the United States and the removal of all sanctions from Syria. After the first stop on his international voyage, Trump is scheduled to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to sign what he hopes will be more than $1 trillion in investment and trade agreements.
UnitedHealth Group’s CEO announced his shock resignation on Tuesday less than a week after alleged UnitedHealthcare shooter Luigi Mangione’s legal defense fund surpassed $1 million in donations. Andrew Witty has managed the conglomerate since 2021 and handled the fallout after 27-year-old Mangione allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in broad daylight in Manhattan last December. Now, as Mangione’s legal defense ramps up and his fans send in countless donations, Witty is leaving the company for “personal reasons.” He will be replaced by the firm’s former CEO Chris Hemsley. Witty is departing just as the share price of UnitedHealth slumps 10 percent and other health insurers are also facing economic downfalls. UnitedHealth warned shareholders last month that there were “unanticipated changes” in the healthcare industry and earnings were falling for the first time in nearly two decades. Thompson’s killing in 2024 came with a wave of frustration from angry patients who said they were hurt by the insurer’s policies, which caused its stock to plummet. Then, in April, UnitedHealth shareholders launched a lawsuit against the company for allegedly hiding how the backlash hurt the business.