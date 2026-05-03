Long-Awaited Sequel Struts to the Top of the Box Office

The long-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 strutted into theaters with a $77 million box office opening. It blew the iconic original film’s $27.5 million domestic box office debut nearly two decades ago out of the water. Its total on opening weekend came in at a whopping $233.6 million, with strong international performance, which included $156.6 million in sales. The movie, which tells the story of Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs returning to Runway magazine as a features editor, has the fourth highest opening of the year, just behind box office behemoths like Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Project Hail Mary. “Already, the studio’s investment in more ‘Prada’ is proving to be money well spent; the second film is poised to outgross the original’s lifetime haul in a matter of weeks,” the film’s director, David Frankel, told The New York Times of their $100 million production budget. All of the original cast—Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Meryl Streep as the iconic editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly—reprise their roles. Fans loved the new entry, while critics awarded it mixed reviews.