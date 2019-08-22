CHEAT SHEET
TRAGEDY AVERTED
Police: Disgruntled Marriott Hotel Cook Planned to Target Guests, Employees in Mass Shooting
Long Beach police arrested a hotel cook on Tuesday who was allegedly planning to target guests and co-workers in a mass shooting at his workplace, The Los Angeles Times reports. Investigators say they seized multiple high-powered firearms, 38 high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the home of 37-year-old Long Beach Marriott employee Rodolfo Montoya. Montoya allegedly told a coworker on Monday that he planned to come into work and shoot everyone he saw. Officials say Montoya was mad about a human resources issue. The employee went to management, who alerted authorities. Police then took Montoya into custody the following day. “Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said in a Wednesday news conference. Montoya was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing assault weapons, possession of an assault weapon, and making a criminal threat. He is currently being held on $500,000 bail, and CNN reports that he could appear in court as early as Thursday.