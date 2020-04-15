Long Island Bicyclist Who Argued With Chris Cuomo Files Police Complaint Against Him
The Long Island bicyclist who sparked Chris Cuomo’s unhinged Monday radio rant has filed a police complaint against the CNN anchor, the New York Post reports. On his SiriusXM show Monday night, Cuomo bemoaned his job hosting a primetime show, saying it wasn’t meaningful to him any longer, and talked about how as a public figure he was unable to tell everyday people like the “jackass loser fat-tire biker” bicyclist who stopped in front of his house to “go to hell.” The bicyclist, who identified himself only as David when speaking to the Post, said of Cuomo, “Sometimes he’s scary stupid.” David said he had stopped in front of Cuomo’s yard, where the anchor was outside with his family, and said, “‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar and you’re not even following his rules—unnecessary travel,” according to the Post. The remark got a rise out of Cuomo, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, and he said he would find out who the man was. David filed a complaint against Cuomo with the East Hampton police, according to the Post.