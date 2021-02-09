New York DJ Charged After Filming Himself Smoking During Capitol Riot
‘AMERICA, BABY’
A Long Island DJ caught on camera smoking a joint inside the Capitol amid the insurrection has been arrested. Greg Rubenacker, of Farmingdale, was charged with several crimes on Tuesday morning. According to a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege he posted several Snapchat stories on Jan. 6, including a shot of hundreds of MAGA supporters near the Washington Monument with the caption “America is pissed.” In another post from inside the Capitol, he can be heard saying, “Holy shit! This is history! We took the Capitol!”
Rubenacker then turned the camera on himself and said, “America, baby. What a time” after smoking an e-cigarette. Then, sitting near a painting in the Rotunda, he filmed himself smoking a joint. “Smoke out the Capitol, baby,” he said. Another rioter can be heard counting those around him smoking, including Rubenacker, who holds up his joint. “Rubenacker then immediately pans the camera back to himself and says ‘Hell yeah,’ as he puts the cigarette back into his mouth, inhales, and exhales smoke into the Capitol Rotunda,” the complaint states.