Long Island Man Accused of Luring Hispanic Victims to Remote Areas and Attacking Them
BUSTED
Cops said they thwarted a Long Island man’s vicious hate-crime spree on Saturday. The New York Post reports that Christopher Cella, 19, allegedly lured Hispanic victims into isolated areas and proceeded to attack them. Authorities claim Cella first baited a 52-year-old man into going to an abandoned construction site before attacking him. After that, he allegedly picked up a 60-year-old man, and drove him to a condo complex where he strangled him. Then, police say he picked up a 47-year-old man to—presumably—do the same, but the victim noticed something was off and was able to escape. Cella was charged on many counts, including second-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment under the hate crimes law.