Two Long Island Nurses Accused of Making $1.5M From Fake Vax Cards
BOGUS BUCKS
Two nurses on Long Island were arrested Friday for selling counterfeit vaccination cards, a scam that allegedly earned the pair $1.5 million. According to the Suffolk County district attorney, Julie DeVuono, 49, is a nurse practitioner who owns and operates Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville. With licensed nurse Marissa Urrao, 44, as her accomplice, DeVuono allegedly began selling the fraudulent cards last November, charging $220 for an adult’s card and $85 for a child’s. The fraudulent vaccinations were then submitted to New York’s statewide database. But prosecutors allege the pair sold fake cards to undercover detectives. The women have been charged with fraud, and DeVuono was additionally charged with “offering a false instrument for filing.”