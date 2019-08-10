Long-shot 2020 Candidates Start Talking Plan B

The majority of 2020 candidates have projected unwavering confidence in their ability to win the Democratic primary, but in the bottom rung of the nominating contest, some long-shot candidates have started to publicly entertain the possibility of a plan B.

While former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) doubled down on their intention to stay in the race, despite suffering significant deficiencies in money and momentum, both contenders also suggested in passing that they are willing to explore other measures–such as running for a different office or endorsing another candidate–if they don’t catch on.

In that vein, Hickenlooper said he spoke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer last week about potentially launching a Senate bid in his home state, one of the Democrats’ biggest pickup opportunities in 2020.