Longshot Georgia Recount Temporarily Delayed After Server Crash
STOPPED THE COUNT
President Trump’s requested recount in Georgia came to a temporary halt Sunday night, when a server in Fulton County crashed. The server is owned by Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of many of Trump’s baseless allegations about voting. The recount is expected to resume Monday. Biden won Fulton County—which comprises much of the city of Atlanta—by over 240,000 votes. "The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has also been alerted to the issue and is aware of efforts to resolve the problem," a statement from county officials read.
A recount overturning Biden’s 12,000-vote margin of victory in Georgia would be unprecedented. Earlier on Sunday, Wisconsin announced the completion of its recount in the state’s two largest counties, also at the request of the Trump campaign. That recount netted 87 additional votes for Biden.