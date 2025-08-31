Longtime White House Correspondent Dies at 73
Mark Knoller, longtime political reporter for CBS News who was dubbed the “unofficial White House statistician”, has died at the age of 73 after a period of ill health. During his career as a correspondent for CBS, Knoller grew frustrated by the lack of a central database of presidential activities, and began keeping records. As he explained, “I keep a daily log of everything the president does. I keep a list of speeches. I keep a list of travel – foreign travel, domestic travel. A list of outings. A list of golf. A list of pardons, vetoes, states that he’s visited, states that he hasn’t visited. Every time he goes on vacation, every visit to Camp David.” President and executive editor of CBS News Tom Cibrowski said of Knoller, “Mark Knoller was the hardest-working and most prolific White House correspondent of a generation. Everyone in America knew his distinctive voice and his up-to-the-minute reporting across eight Presidential administrations.” He was laid off from CBS News in 2020 after 32 years with the broadcaster.