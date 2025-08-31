Cheat Sheet
Longtime White House Correspondent Dies at 73

Catherine Bouris 

Published 08.30.25 10:44PM EDT 
Mark Knoller of CBS News, center, waits for the start of the daily press briefing by White House Press Secretary Jay Carney at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2011.
Charles Dharapak/AP

Mark Knoller, longtime political reporter for CBS News who was dubbed the “unofficial White House statistician”, has died at the age of 73 after a period of ill health. During his career as a correspondent for CBS, Knoller grew frustrated by the lack of a central database of presidential activities, and began keeping records. As he explained, “I keep a daily log of everything the president does. I keep a list of speeches. I keep a list of travel – foreign travel, domestic travel. A list of outings. A list of golf. A list of pardons, vetoes, states that he’s visited, states that he hasn’t visited. Every time he goes on vacation, every visit to Camp David.” President and executive editor of CBS News Tom Cibrowski said of Knoller, “Mark Knoller was the hardest-working and most prolific White House correspondent of a generation. Everyone in America knew his distinctive voice and his up-to-the-minute reporting across eight Presidential administrations.” He was laid off from CBS News in 2020 after 32 years with the broadcaster.

CEO Heartlessly Wrenches Tennis Star's Cap From Child's Hands
Will Neal 

Published 08.30.25 3:52PM EDT 
CEO snatches cap from child's hand
Amid the backlash, social media users are urging the executive to “get out in front of this” by making “a public apology” to the kid. X/amuse

A young tennis fan’s day at the U.S. Open was ruined by a Polish CEO who tore away a cap his idol had passed to him from the court. Celebrating an impressive win on Friday, Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak was signing autographs when he removed his hat and passed it to the boy. Footage of the incident shared on social media shows a man—whom internet sleuths claim to have identified as Piotr Szczerek, CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk—standing beside the boy, ripping away the cap just as the child reached for it. “If you’re the jerk who snatched Majchrzak’s cap out of the child’s hand I’d get out in front of this,” one social media user wrote. “Find out how to get the hat back to the kid and make a public apology. This won’t end well unless you make it right quickly.” Word of the sad mishap already appears to have reached Majchrzak, who later posted a video to Instagram of a subsequent meeting with the boy, named Brock, in which the child is seen wearing what’s presumably another of Majchrzak’s hats. The Daily Beast has reached out to Drogbuk for comment.

Go From Stressed to Relaxed in Minutes With These CBD-Infused Seltzers and Gummies
AD BY Vena
Published 08.30.25 12:01AM EDT 
Young woman in sunglasses sipping Vena Happy Tonix grapefruit CBD and THC seltzer, a hemp-infused sparkling beverage for relaxation.
Vena

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, do you ever wish you could hit pause, relax, and feel present? While that button doesn’t exist, Vena comes close. Vena creates wellness products that work for busy lives, empowering you to find your balance. From seltzers to gummies to tinctures, Vena offers a full range of CBD products to delight both beginners and seasoned pros. Plus, it’s running a sitewide sale right now. You can save 40% by using the code SEEYASUMMER at checkout; sale ends on 9/2, so act fast.

Happy Tonix THC Seltzer Original Variety Pack
Six cans per pack
Buy At Vena$30

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The buzz you’ve been waiting for is here. Each can of this seltzer has 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD, just the right amount to have you feeling loose after a day of back-to-back meetings and urgent DMs. The effects kick in quickly but never leave you with a hangover the next morning. Start with the Original Variety Pack to try all of Vena’s bold flavors like grapefruit, black cherry, and passion fruit.

xtra bliss THC Gummies
30 gummies per jar
Buy At Vena$80

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This is Vena’s most potent gummy with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD; it melts away tension and leaves you in a state of absolute bliss. Infused with an additional 2 mg of CBG to boost mood and relaxation these gummies deliver a dreamy, euphoric experience whenever you need to escape.

Lights Out Sleep Gummies
30 gummies per jar
Buy At Vena$70

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Lights Out Sleep Gummies live up to their name. Vena crafted a precise blend of sleep-promoting ingredients that support the 5mg of THC and 50mg of CBD, including melatonin and L-Theanine to calm your mind, relax your body, and ease you into deep, restorative sleep.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Apartment Building of Top 'New York Times' Editor Vandalized
Jack Silvers 

Published 08.30.25 2:59PM EDT 
Joe Kahn
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 29: A view of the red paint splattered across the front steps, walls, sidewalk and lamps outside the residence of New York Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York, United States on August 29, 2025. A pro-Palestine protester targeted the property, leaving graffiti on the sidewalk reading 'Joe Kahn Lies Gaza Dies'. There have been no arrests as of yet. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Vandals have splattered red paint and written messages outside the apartment building of Joseph Kahn, executive editor of the New York Times. The NYPD responded to a call reporting graffiti around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving at the building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, officers “observed paint on the front steps and doors of the above location.” The blood-colored paint was splattered on the stoop and banisters in front of the building, and a message was written in black on the ground: “Joe Kahn Lies Gaza Dies.” A spokesperson for the newspaper told NBC News that “people are free to disagree with The New York Times reporting, but vandalism and targeting of individuals and their families crosses a line and we will work with authorities to address it.” The incident is the second time in the past month that the paper has been in the news, rather than reporting it: On July 30, the Times’ headquarters was hit with spray paint and the message “NYT lies Gaza dies” on its windows. That incident came a day after the paper issued a correction on one of its articles about starvation in Gaza. Kahn, 61, has led the Times’ newsroom since 2022.

NFL Star Who Helped Deliver Cowboys' First Super Bowl Win Dies at 84
Josh Fiallo 

Published 08.30.25 5:32PM EDT 
Lee Roy Jordan
Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan has died at 84, his longtime NFL team announced Saturday. A cause of death was not provided for the star linebacker, who was a standout player for the Cowboys when they defeated the Miami Dolphins in the 1971 season to win the team their first-ever Super Bowl. Jordan, who grew up in the rural Alabama town of Excel, was also a champion at the collegiate level. He was recruited by the legendary University of Alabama head coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, and won a national championship with the Crimson Tide in 1961, his junior season. The Cowboys drafted him in the first round two years later, and he went on to play his entire career in Dallas. The five-time Pro Bowler retired from the NFL in 1976, before the Cowboys won their second Super Bowl in the 1977 season. He was the first former player inducted into the team’s ring of honor after owner Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989, ESPN reported. That came six years after he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney's Labor Day Sale
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

Beloved Anchor Who Interviewed 2 Presidents Dies at 75
Josh Fiallo 

Published 08.30.25 1:55PM EDT 
Frank Camacho
AZ Family

The trailblazing political journalist Frank Camacho, who interviewed Presidents Barack Obama and Gerald Ford during a long career on air in Arizona, died at 75 on Friday, his family announced on Facebook. Camacho’s former employer, AZ Family, reported that he had been battling prostate cancer. He was among the first Mexican-American anchors on air in the Phoenix area and became known for his “objective, intelligent, and witty style,” his family said. They noted that the Arizona native’s favorite interviews were with “everyday people” in his community. Camacho retired from journalism in 2012 to take a job as the communications director for the Democratic Party of Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Margie, as well as their six children and 10 grandchildren. Camacho’s former colleague, Daryn Kagan, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his pal. “When I think of all the things I learned during that time, far beyond what I learned as a journalist, is what I learned just watching Frank move through the world, his loyalty, his morals, his IMMENSE love for his family,” he wrote on Facebook.

Tacky Home Where Ivana Trump Plunged to Her Death Slashes Price
Will Neal 

Updated 08.30.25 1:42PM EDT 
Published 08.30.25 1:39PM EDT 
Ivana Trump's Townhome
Getty Images

The townhouse where Ivana Trump tumbled down a flight of stairs to her death in 2022 has gotten another price cut. The New York property where Ivana, President Donald Trump’s late ex-wife, met her end is now available for the reasonable price of $17.9 million—only a modest increase on the $2.5 million she first paid for it back in 1992. The Lenox Hill townhouse, which has been on the market for three years, sustained its third cut to the initial asking price of $26.5 million. Situated on East 64th Street, the residence occupies nearly 9,000 square feet and boasts five bedrooms and bathrooms, at least one of which features very tasteful pink onyx marble. Other features include crystal chandeliers, silk-papered walls, gold-embossed fireplaces, a sauna, private outdoor terraces, and leopard print furniture. It also has a gated elevator on the off chance you don’t fancy risking the spiral staircase connecting its six floors.

Disneyland Man Dies on 'Frozen' Ride After He 'Suddenly Lost Consciousness'
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Published 08.30.25 2:00PM EDT 
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a setting in "Frozen Ever After" of the new themed land "World of Frozen" in the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong, south China. The new themed land inspired by the hit movies "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" will open to the public on Nov. 20, according to the resort. TO GO WITH "Hong Kong Disneyland to launch world's first 'Frozen'-themed land" (Photo by Zhu Wei/Xinhua via Getty Images)
This photo taken on the "Frozen Ever After" attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

A 53-year-old guest at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort passed away after he “suddenly lost consciousness” while riding the park’s Frozen Ever After attraction on Friday. According to a park spokesperson, the foreign man’s family told representatives that he had “a pre-existing medical condition” requiring regular checkups to treat heart disease and high blood pressure, The Strait Times reported. An initial investigation found that the man’s death was “not related to ride safety,” according to the park spokesperson, who added, “The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family.” Frozen Ever After opened in 2023 in Disney’s first-ever themed land dedicated to the hit film franchise. The slow-moving boat ride shepherds guests through several live scenes from the movie, and the ride has no age limit or height restrictions. The man reportedly lost consciousness around 10 a.m. as “the boat was preparing to dock” and “cast members immediately arranged first aid to check on him and perform CPR.” He was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m. at a local hospital. An update posted to Disneyland Hong Kong’s website said that the attraction will be temporarily closed “due to operational adjustments” until Sept. 19.

TV Chef, 58, Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Updated 08.30.25 12:49PM EDT 
Published 08.30.25 11:13AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Gordon Ramsay, British celebrity chef, restaurateur, television presenter and writer, is seen in attendance ringside during the 'Undisputed' fight night at Wembley Stadium on July 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay posted a message thanking his medical team for treating his skin cancer. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey posted a message of thanks to his “incredible” medical team after he revealed that he was treated for skin cancer. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ramsey said he was “grateful and so appreciative” to his medical team for their “fast reactive work” to remove basal cell carcinoma from the side of his face. In a photo accompanying the post, Ramsey was sporting a flesh-colored bandage just below his left ear. Keeping things cheeky, Ramsey encouraged his followers to “please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend.” Addressing the bandage, he added, “I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund.” The post even attracted well-wishes from Cancer Research UK, which thanked the chef in a comment under his post for “raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun.” Basal cell carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer that could progress to a more aggressive form of cancer if not treated, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Supergoop's Beloved Pore-Blurring SPF Is on Major Sale Right Now
Jillian Lucas 

Updated 08.29.25 4:58PM EDT 
Published 08.26.25 12:21PM EDT 
supergoop_zjqyr5
Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dermstore

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the perks of being someone who writes about products for a living is getting to try many beauty products. For a while, I was trying to find the best sunscreen that met all of my criteria. I needed something that would not make me break out, that didn’t make me look shiny (I have oily/combination skin), and didn’t leave a white cast. It’s a tall order, but Supergoops’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 fulfilled it. Plus, the primer-like formula also helps fill in pores, blur fine lines and wrinkles, and prep my skin for makeup.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
See At Supergoop!

Free Returns

Unseen Sunscreen is a lightweight, breathable chemical SPF formula that feels weightless on my skin. It’s silicone-y, with a slightly yellow tint to even out your skin tone without pigment. It is the perfect base for putting makeup over and doesn’t make me feel greasy the way other sunscreens do—I have fairly oily skin and this sunscreen not only keeps my skin safe but also keeps it matte. The best part? It’s currently 20 percent off during Supergoop’s only sale of the season, which runs through Sept. 2. Use the code SUPER20 at checkout to unlock.

Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40
See At Supergoop!

If you prefer more of a dewy finish with a very, very slight bronzy tint, I suggest also trying Supergoop’s other bestseller SPF, Glowscree. SPF 40. Either way, you cannot go wrong with either of these complexion-boosting sunscreens—especially when they’re 20 percent off.

Meghan Markle Painfully Shaded to Her Face by Netflix Guest
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Updated 08.30.25 12:12AM EDT 
Published 08.29.25 11:57PM EDT 
Meghan Markle, Payman Bahmani Bailey and Heather Dorak on "With Love, Meghan."
Meghan Markle, Payman Bahmani Bailey and Heather Dorak on "With Love, Meghan." Netflix

Things took a turn for the painfully awkward in a season 2 episode of Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan when she mentioned her old show Suits. The Duchess of Sussex joined pilates guru and bestie Heather Dorak for a lesson in curated cocktail making with mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey in New York when the conversation turned to jobs. When Markle asked Bahmani-Bailey how he got into purveying wine and spirits, he said he used to be a lawyer in New York, Page Six reported. The mention of law prompted Markle to bring up Suits, in which she played paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane over seven seasons. “No, no, I don’t watch basic cable,” Bahmani-Bailey responded. His answer made Markle, who was living in Toronto where the show was filmed when she met Prince Harry, let out a small chuckle. “I like shows with curse words and stuff,” Bahmani-Bailey added. To which Markle responded, “Great, I love it.” The second season of Markle’s show comes after its first season was critically panned by viewers as “boring” and “inauthentic.”

Boy George Has Repulsive Analogy for Singing His Biggest Hit
Jack Revell 

Updated 08.30.25 4:27AM EDT 
Published 08.29.25 9:29PM EDT 
Boy George poses in front of his artworks at Castle Fine Art in London, Britain, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Boy George poses in front of his artworks at Castle Fine Art in London, Britain, Oct. 23, 2024. Hollie Adams/Reuters

New Wave icon Boy George, 64, has said that being forced to play his 1983 hit “Karma Chameleon” is like “f---ing diarrhea through a wet sock.” Speaking to The New York Post about KPOPPED, his new show for Apple TV+, the Culture Club frontman explained that performing the song after all these years is “about as exciting as nothing I can explain.” When asked to sing it by Apple execs for the new show, George almost resigned his role as a judge on the South Korean singing competition. “I was like, ‘What the f---?’ And in fact, the first phone call that we had with Apple, I went off. I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’” The Grammy winner did, however, concede that he understands why the track, which has sold over 5 million copies globally, is still so popular decades later and that it was the “obvious choice” for Apple. Still, he laments that “people think that’s all I’ve ever done.” Sounds like bad karma.

