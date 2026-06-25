Longtime Fox News Star Announces Her Departure

Longtime Fox & Friends personality Janice Dean, 56, announced she would leave the cable news channel after 22 years working as the show’s meteorologist.

Dean, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 20 years ago, said her illness had progressed to the point where she could no longer handle the grueling morning news schedule.

“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live,” Dean said in a video posted on X. “Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role, and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.”

Dean was at the network for over two decades. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Thankfully, I was diagnosed early, and I’ve been on different therapies for over the last two decades,” Dean continued.

“But there’s no cure for MS, and over time, my symptoms have progressed,” she added.

Dean took an optimistic approach and called her departure a “mostly sunny goodbye,” adding that, “for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello.”

I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me.



Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again…



Love,



JD ☀️

￼ pic.twitter.com/S3moZdN5HN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2026

In November, Dean announced she would step away to be with her family due to ongoing “health issues.”

Multiple sclerosis, better known as MS, is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, and vision changes, among other symptoms. There is no cure, but treatment can help one recover from MS attacks.

In a statement, the cable news channel hailed Dean’s “warmth, resilience, and dedication” throughout her 22 years at the network.

“Her willingness to share her personal journeys has touched countless lives and served as a source of strength and encouragement to many,” the cable news channel said in a statement. “We fully support Janice’s courageous decision to step away from her role as senior meteorologist on FOX & Friends and are grateful for her many contributions.”

Dean’s colleagues gave her an outpouring of support online.

“You are so loved, Janice. And missed here every day. I’ll never forget when we shared a closet as an office in our early days at Fox. You are such an inspiration to all of us. An example of courage and grace and always Mostly Sunny. God Bless you, our dear friend! Xo” anchor Martha MacCallum posted.

“This is such sad news. JD - you have been a part of our Fox family for as long as I can remember. You will be missed more than you can ever know....Praying for your health and wishing you much love…” longtime anchor John Roberts said.

Fox News’ resident Democrat Jessica Tarlov added, “You’ve been missed and will always be. You are one of the warmest and most genuine people I’ve ever known. Happy that you’ll be taking better care of yourself for those beautiful boys and know it’s the right thing to do.”

Shannon Bream and Janice Dean pictured attending the channel's all-American Christmas Tree lighting at Fox News Channel Studios in New York. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In addition to being a familiar face for Fox viewers, Dean made headlines after she revealed in her book Mostly Sunny that disgraced Fox chairman and CEO Roger Ailes sexually assaulted her. Dean detailed that she reached out to her colleagues, whom she also “knew had a Roger story,” adding that some spoke out “at great risk and peril to their careers and livelihoods.”