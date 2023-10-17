Longtime GOP Donor Injures Woman, Kills Himself in Murder-Suicide Attempt
‘PERSONAL STRUGGLES’
A longtime Republican donor and activist shot a woman before killing himself last week during an apparent attempted murder-suicide, authorities confirmed to the Miami Herald. The woman, who has not yet been identified, survived the shooting after being rushed to the hospital with injuries in her back and arm. The shooter, Steve Alembik, died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 72-year-old had been a reliable donor to Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, gaining notoriety over the years for calling then-President Barack Obama a racial slur and for celebrating the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Alembik’s conservative allies paid tribute to him online. “The tragedy surrounding Steve’s suicide has shocked everyone, and as details come out, people will probably be judgmental,” far-right activist Laura Loomer wrote in a post. “I just know that Steve was a kind man who had personal struggles like everyone else.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.