Longtime ‘Great British Baking Show’ Judge Steps Down
The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith has announced her departure from the long-running baking competition. In a statement shared Wednesday, Leith said the show, which is called The Great British Bake Off in the U.K., “has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it,” adding that she will miss working alongside Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, and current judge Paul Hollywood. The 86-year-old said it felt like the “right time to step back” so she can focus on other passions, including spending “summers enjoying my garden.” Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing Mary Berry, and had previously hinted at stepping away. In a 2024 interview with the Mirror, she said she had considered quitting due to the demanding filming schedule, which limited time with her family. She ultimately stayed after producers adjusted her schedule. Channel 4 and the show’s official social media accounts confirmed her exit, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans. Her replacement has not yet been announced by the network.