Longtime House of Representatives Barber Hangs Up His Clippers After 51 Years
A CUT ABOVE
After more than half a century cutting the hair of the likes of politicians such as George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford, House of Representatives barber Jon Quattrone is passing off his clippers to someone else. “What can I say? I’m going to miss it,” said Quattrone, now 88. “But it’s time for me to go after 51-and-a-half years.” He was born to a farming family in the Calabria region of Italy, eventually moving to the U.S. in the 1950s and enrolling in barber school thanks to a friend’s advice. Minority Whip Steve Scalise told Roll Call he’ll miss Quattrone’s skills. “More than the profession, it’s the friendship that I’ll miss,” Scalise said. “He’s earned his right to retire, and I wish him well, but we’ll miss the friendly face that Joe represents.”