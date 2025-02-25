Longtime James Bond Casting Agent Quits After Amazon Buyout

MAGA Rep. Andy Ogles Launches Bid to Impeach Judge Who Defied Trump
Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, largely known for his attempts to hand President Donald Trump a third term and to impeach Former Vice President Kamala Harris, filed an impeachment resolution on Monday against a federal judge who countered Trump’s efforts to censor information on gender. U.S. District Judge John Bates, originally appointed by former President George Bush, had ordered federal health agencies to temporarily restore gender-related information on their websites. The online datasets were scrubbed after Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office saying that the government will only recognize two sexes and that online federal databases must reflect this sentiment. As federal employees rushed to comply, they momentarily removed websites focused on HIV/AIDs and deleted a variety of public statistics focused on youth drug risk, adolescent health, and more. After Doctors for America (DFA) sued, Bates issued the temporary order. But now, Ogles is coming after the judge. According to The Hill, the article of impeachment claims Bates was “so utterly lacking in intellectual honesty and basic integrity that he is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.” Ogles then labeled Bates a “radical LGBTQ activist” on X. Elon Musk expressed his support for Ogles on X; part of an ongoing attack on judges who have ruled against the administration.
