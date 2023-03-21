Marvel’s VFX Head Victoria Alonso Exits After Two-Decade Run at Studio
ENDGAME
Marvel’s Victoria Alonso, who has served as an executive producer on every production since 2012’s The Avengers, abruptly exited the company on Friday for unclear reasons, sources told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. A spokesperson for Marvel’s parent Disney later confirmed Alonso’s departure elsewhere, but did not elaborate. Alonso, 57, joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production, serving as co-producer on early ventures like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. In 2021, she was promoted to the studio’s president of physical, post-production, VFX, and animation production. Under her purview, Marvel’s visual effects work—and its treatment of its VFX artists—has repeatedly come under fire, most recently after the third Ant-Man movie’s debut to anemic box office returns and sharp criticism of its visual style. In January, a number of unidentified VFX workers told New York Magazine about Marvel’s alleged industry blacklist, which one tech claimed was wielded by Alonso. “If you have pissed her off in any way, you’re going to get frozen out,” they said.