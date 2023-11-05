CHEAT SHEET
San Jose Cop Fired After Texting ‘I Hate Black People’
A police officer in San Jose, California was fired after investigators say they uncovered racist messages sent in June, the department announced in a press release. Mark McNamara, a white officer, used racial slurs in the texts, one of which read: “I hate Black people.” “These messages came to light in the last few days and hours and that officer is no longer employed with the City,” San Jose Chief of Police Anthony Mata said in a statement. “There is zero tolerance for even a single expression of racial bias at the San José Police Department.” Criminal charges are not expected to be filed against McNamara.