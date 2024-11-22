Longtime Trump Ally Dana White Suddenly Done With ‘Gross’ Politics

Dana White wants out. After nearly a decade of trying to help his friend Donald Trump occupy the Oval Office, the UFC boss told The New Yorker he “wants nothing to do with politics.” “I’m never f---ing doing this again,” he told the magazine. “I want nothing to do with this s--t. It’s gross. It’s disgusting.” His remarks came as Trump took a victory lap at last Saturday’s UFC fight with an entourage that included Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and musician Kid Rock. White himself also joined their group after endorsing Trump at this year’s Republican National Convention. The longtime UFC chair also set up the president-elect with appearances on right-leaning podcasts—which helped Trump bring his message to millions of young listeners—and took to the stage to praise Trump at his election-night party. White also endorsed Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, donated $1 million to a pro-Trump super PAC in 2020, and stumped for Trump on the 2020 campaign trail. But now that Trump is entering his second and presumably final term in office in January, suddenly White is ready to be done with politics.

The New Yorker