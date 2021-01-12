Capitol Rioter With 11 Molotov Cocktails Had Note Listing ‘Bad Guys’ and ‘Good Guys’: Court Docs
CREEPY
Lonnie Coffman, a 70-year-old Alabama man accused of bringing a semi-automatic rifle and nearly a dozen Molotov cocktails to Wednesday’s insurrection, allegedly had a list of individuals he categorized as “bad guys” and “good guys.” The list, which was found inside Coffman’s red truck alongside his firearms and homemade napalm, names Judge David Hamilton of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit as a “bad guy” and identifies Rep. Andre Cardon (D-IN) as “one of the two Muslims in the House of Reps,” according to court documents.
Coffman also lists several “good guys,” including writer Susanne Posel and a columnist for the Washington Examiner. The list also includes a quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln that states: “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who would pervert the Constitution.” On another note, Coffman had the numbers for several right-wing pundits, including Mark Levin and Sean Hannity, and even had the number for Republican Sen. Tex Cruz’s office in Central Texas. Coffman was arrested last week for having an unregistered firearm and ammunition.