Man Who Brought 11 Molotov Cocktails to D.C. Before Jan. 6 Sentenced to 46 Months
LOCKED UP
A federal judge sentenced Lonnie Coffman, who walked into the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6 as 11 Molotov cocktails sat in his pickup truck, to 46 months in prison on Friday. “He had an armory in his truck. This must be deterred,” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said during Coffman’s sentencing. “Forty-six months have been suggested—I decided that separately. That is the correct way to do this.” Coffman, 72, pleaded guilty in November to possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a pistol without a license after he was arrested just after the Capitol riot. He also carried a list of “good guys” and “bad guys,” the latter of which included judges and a Muslim member of the House of Representatives. Coffman tried to plead with the judge on Friday for parole, arguing he was recently incapacitated with COVID and wanted to enjoy a “short vacation” while he still had the capacity to do so. He also said he was in love with his ex-wife.