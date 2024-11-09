‘Look in the Mirror!’ Bill Maher Blasts Democrats in ‘Message to Losers’ After Trump Election Win

Bill Maher sent a strong message to the Democrats in the wake of their major loss to Donald Trump.

The comedian packed a punch as he told Kamala Harris and her team to “look in the mirror” during Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday.

Despite admitting at several points over campaign season that he had no love for the Republican slate, Maher didn’t hold back in slamming his own party for a suggested lack of foresight.

“We’re still going to have fun,” Maher said at the beginning of the show, praising his cheering audience for having “the right attitude” just days after the election results.

After making a couple of short quips about Trump’s immigration promises, however, he turned his focus on the Democrats.

“My message to the losers? Losers, look in the mirror,” Maher said in response to the MAGA win.

As the audience laughed, he repeated, “Well, maybe you should. Sorry, that’s my feeling. Losers, look in the mirror.”

The HBO host then laid into the Democrats for seemingly understating the likelihood of a second term for Trump.

“I mean, for months Democrats have been saying, ‘How is this even close?’ And they’re right, it wasn’t. They could not conceive of a second Trump term but they should’ve! When does America ever turn down seconds? I mean, come on,” he joked.

“Look, this is just the facts. It’s just the facts. Trump won all the swings–all seven–and he ran the table.

“Trump won so big, today he called the secretary of state in Georgia and he asked him to lose him 11,000 votes,” Maher said to more laughter.

“But, you know, he has an amazing coalition. He kept the old crowd that likes him, he got a lot of new voters. He got a lot of people who say they just want to see what he‘ll do. I call this the ‘get the cat high’ vote.”

As a parting comment, Maher laid off the Democrats with a barb about voting demographics and P---ygate.

“But he did better in every demographic. The exit polls said that he grabbed 52 percent of white women... he also got their votes,” he blithely commented.