Experiencing Eye Strain After Staring at Screens All Day? Blue Light Glasses Are the Answer
SPEC-TACULAR
Between your big screen (TV), your little screen (phone), and your medium screens (laptops and tablets), your eyes may be experiencing screen strain. All that screen time exposes your eyes to excess blue light, which can cause annoyances like eye strain and headaches. LOOK OPTIC’s blue light glasses are an effective and chic way to safeguard your eyes.
The standout feature here is the glasses’ UV400 Retinashield lenses, which protects eyes from the detrimental blue light your favorite devices emit. The lenses are clear and have an anti-reflective coating (helpful during virtual meetings). The lightweight and shatterproof frames are made with durable spring hinges and wire-core temples, allowing you to adjust your glasses to the perfect fit. If you struggle with reading fine print, don’t worry. You can add magnification (0.5 to 2.5) at no additional cost. Daily Beast readers can use the exclusive code DAILYBEAST15 for 15% off! (Active through year-end and limited to one per user.)
Blue Light Abbey
Free Shipping | Free Returns
You can try the blue light reading glasses or any of LOOK OPTIC’s glasses 100% risk-free for 90-days. And feel great about your purchase: a percentage of every sale is donated to charity:water – a non-profit organization that brings clean water to underdeveloped nations, fighting preventable blindness caused by contaminated water.
