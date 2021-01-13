Looking for a Conscience From House Republicans? Not Today.

It’s probably apocryphal, but Winston Churchill supposedly once said, “Americans can always be trusted to do the right thing, once all other possibilities have been exhausted.” In recent years, I’ve had a similar, but opposite, insight about Republicans: They always fold like a cheap suit, after getting your hopes up.

My hopes were raised on Tuesday when it was reported that Mitch McConnell was in favor of impeachment, and that Liz Cheney would vote for it. But I suspect they are about to be dashed. The McConnell-Cheney news was likely meant to show momentum. But the dam never broke. The impeachment resolution is expected to get, what, 10 or 15 House Republicans?

When push comes to shove, very few Republicans are willing to do the right thing. Even newly-elected Rep. Nancy Mace, who has been talking tough about Trump and her party’s lawlessness, is suddenly saying “there is violence on both sides of the aisle” and that “what we’re doing today, rushing this impeachment in an hour or two-hour-long debate on the floor of this chamber and bypassing Judiciary, poses great questions about the constitutionality of this process.”